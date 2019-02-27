News
400 home plan for Harborough village refused planning permission
People
Man admits fraud offences relating to collapsed Market Harborough holiday firm
People
Climate debate held in Market Harborough
People
Harborough couple who lost one of their twin baby sons to flu urge people to get vaccinated
People
Shocked resident tells how he found man's body in Market Harborough town centre
People
Award-winning fish and chip firm opens restaurant in Market Harborough
People
Man found dead in Harborough town centre
People
Councillor looking for a good home for £47k raised by Harborough people
People
Call for compensation if Harborough District Council barred from charging for green waste bin collections
News
Traffic and Travel
Trains moving again after vehicle hits railway bridge between Kettering and Harborough
Traffic and Travel
Road closed between Corby and Market Harborough
Traffic and Travel
MORE train misery as another Do Not Travel warning is issued to Corby, Wellingborough, Kettering, and Market Harborough
Traffic and Travel
Rail minister visits Market Harborough to see improvement works at town's station
People
Crime
Man admits fraud offences relating to collapsed Market Harborough holiday firm
People
Man fined after waste he let someone took away is found dumped near Harborough village
People
Arrests made after car stolen near Market Harborough rams a police car
People
Woman arrested after spate of shoplifting incidents in Market Harborough
Crime
Weather
Weather warnings issued covering the Harborough area
People
Hottest day for years expected in the Harborough district
Weather
Weather warning for strong winds issued for Harborough district by the Met Office
News
Harborough to bask in 'unseasonably mild' temperatures over the coming days
Weather
Four days of weather warnings issued for Harborough with high winds set to kick in
Weather
Politics
Every parish in the Harborough district set to be reviewed
People
Universal Credit in Crisis: These people want you to hear their stories of life on the problem benefit before it is rolled-out even further
People
New chairman for Harborough District Council takes chains of office
People
Community event planned to shape service that will replace bus serving villages near Lutterworth
People
Education
Tom Hopper, star of Umbrella Academy and Game of Thrones, helps open Harborough village school's new hall
People
A-Levels: Leicester Grammar School celebrates improving on last year's results
Education
Business
Post office service opens at popular Market Harborough newsagent
People
A new map has been launched highlighting the best bits of Market Harborough's town centre
People
Health
Harborough couple who lost one of their twin baby sons to flu urge people to get vaccinated
People
Discover more about Dementia Friends programme at event in Market Harborough
Health
Theme park in the East Midlands closes splash park after reports of children falling ill with sickness and diarrhoea
Health
People
