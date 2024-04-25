Return of Light and Life traveller festival confirmed at Harborough Showground this summer

Photo of the convention by Clive Mason.

The return of a controversial event has been confirmed at Harborough Showground this summer.

The Festival of Light and Life will take place for the second time at the site on the edge of town from July 20 to 26.

Last year the event was attended by hundreds of travellers who took part in bible study, gospel music prayer and song.

The festival went ahead despite concerns over potential issues including anti-social behaviour, traffic congestion and waste.

The fears were based on a previous event in Rutland in 2021 after which more than 100 complaints were made to police including speeding cars in the area and incidents of intimidation in shops.

Last year, a number of pubs and businesses shut their doors in fears similar issues would resurface. However, a report from Harborough District Council said no incidents of anti-social behaviour had been reported – although some businesses said they had experienced encounters but not reported them to police because it was ‘pointless’.

There were incidents of shoplifting but the council said the crime was on the rise across the district and country.

According to the council, the main takeaway of the report was that scaremongering across social media had impacted footfall, and the undisclosed location ahead of the event – because the showground did not want early arrivals – caused speculation to grow.

The council, which has no powers to decide whether the event goes ahead or not, has reassured preparations would be in place and that a meeting is being arranged between council leader Phil Knowles, businesses and the showground to address concerns.

A spokesperson said: “In the run up to the event, the organisers will be working with the showground and local agencies – including the council, Leicestershire Police and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue – to ensure that the event runs as smoothly as possible. The district council felt it important that advance notice of this event is shared widely at the earliest opportunity to enable businesses to prepare for the increase in numbers of people in the local area.

“Although the council does not have any responsibility for this event, the leader of the council, Cllr Phil Knowles, has already asked officers to arrange a meeting for him and businesses with the showground and that is currently being arranged.”

Meanwhile, MP Neil O’Brien has criticised the decision to host the festival again and has also made calls for a meeting with businesses he claims were ‘forced’ to close and experienced losses as a result.

He said: “We had a bunch of meetings with the council and showground last year and I thought we had an understanding of what a disaster this had been and that this wouldn’t be allowed to happen again.”

He accused the council of ‘sitting on its hands’ and said they needed to stop the event happening.

However, the council has stressed it does not have the power to do this since it is a private event and no licensable activities will take place.

Mr O’Brien added: “It is a massively selfish decision by the showground. They will get the money for holding it and everyone else loses lots of money. It’s an appalling decision.”