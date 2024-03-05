Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A bus service between two Northamptonshire villages and Market Harborough has been saved, as Stagecoach has agreed to take on the operational responsibilities.

The 59/60 bus, which is currently run by Uno, was in danger of being lost after the operator informed West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) in February, that it would no longer run the service from March 10.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Stagecoach has stepped up and agreed to run the service, which connects Guilsborough, Welford and Market Harborough, from March 11.

Stagecoach has taken over a Northamptonshire bus route after UNO said it would no longer run the service.

WNC has also confirmed that passengers will see no break in the service, as they have worked with both operators to ensure a smooth transition.

Mark Whitelocks, managing director for Stagecoach Midlands, said: “We are excited to be running these new routes on behalf of WNC.

"These additional services further expand the Stagecoach bus network, connecting us to new areas and communities within Northamptonshire.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Phil Larratt, from West Northamptonshire Council, added: “We are delighted that Stagecoach will be operating the 59/60 bus service from March 11.

"This service provides essential connectivity for residents, shoppers and local students, and it is great news that there will be a smooth continuation and no gap in buses running.”