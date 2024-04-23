The future of derelict garage site in Harborough open to community project ideas

MP Neil O'Brien meeting Steve Eaves from Platform Housing Group at the derelict garage site.

Ideas are needed on how a derelict garage site in Harborough can be best used for the community.

The future of the site, owned by Platform Housing, is up for discussion after MP Neil O’Brien called on the company to tidy up the area in the Southern Estate.

According to Mr O’Brien, during a meeting, representatives of the housing association agreed to clear up the site which the MP describes as a ‘dumping ground’.

He said: “The site is in an awful state. It is overgrown and has become a dumping ground for fly-tipping. The garages aren’t used anymore, and it’s in a very sorry state.

“In the short term, they have agreed with me that that they will clear up the site, removing rubbish and cutting back the vegetation. They will appoint a contractor and it should be done before the end of the summer.”

The housing association is also considering installing gates at the two entrances to stop fly-tipping.

Mr O’Brien added: “We discussed what they would do with the site in the longer term and the good news is that Platform told me that they are not considering the site for any new housing.

“Instead, they are open to making it available for use by the community.

“This could be something like allotments or a community garden.”