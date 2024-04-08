Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The completion of units MPS 9, MPS 10 and MPS 11 which are 388,000, 136,000, and 119,000 sq. ft respectively, bring to the market a combined footprint of almost 645,000 sq. ft. This is a significant milestone at Magna Park Lutterworth as it completes the development of the Magna Park South area of the park.

These new units, along with MPS 5 (187,000 sq.ft,), provide four Grade A, sustainable logistics buildings for immediate lease.

The completion of Magna Park South ends a five-year period of activity, which has seen GLP speculatively develop 2.9m sq. ft across eleven buildings over three phases. The first phase units (MPS 1, 2, 3 & 4) were successfully leased to Amazon, Whistl, Movianto and JD.com.

After the successful completion of the first phase, GLP developed MPS 5, 6, 7 & 8, providing a further 1m sq ft. energy supplier Centrica acquired 460,000 sq. ft in two units for a new national training centre and logistics hub, and Unipart, already a well-established business in the park, decided to continue to expand their business operations at Magna Park South.

Throughout the development of Magna Park Lutterworth, GLP has sought to maintain and advance the highest environmental standards. MPS 10 and MPS 11 have already achieved BREEAM Excellent ratings. MPS 9 meanwhile is striving for an Outstanding rating, reflecting GLP’s ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility. Achieving this top rating would make MPS 9 the third of GLP’s buildings to gain this accreditation in the UK.

Bruce Topley Managing Director at GLP commented: “The completion of Magna Park South is a major milestone for us. The park contains some of the most environmentally responsible warehouses in the country, affirming our commitment to maintaining the highest sustainability credentials. The combination of state-of-the-art facilities, a prime location, and an enviable list of existing and prospective tenants positions Magna Park South for continued long-term success.”

About Magna Park Lutterworth

Covering over 1400 acres (including 200 acres of country park to be completed in April 2024), Magna Park Lutterworth is recognised as the UK and Europe’s largest dedicated logistics and distribution park. It is currently home to 32 different tenants, occupying over 13 million SQ FT of sustainable floor space across 49 buildings. Its location, bounded by the M1, M6 and M69 motorways, widely known as the “Golden Triangle,” makes it an ideal choice for logistics firms due to its strategic position in the centre of the country.