A man was arrested early yesterday morning (Tuesday).

A man suspected to be behind a string of shoplifting incidents in Lutterworth and Broughton Astley has been charged.

Lutterworth officers arrested the suspect, whi has not been named by police, in the early hours of Tuesday (April 23) after investigating five reports of shoplifting.

The beat team worked with local retailers to obtain statements from staff and gain CCTV evidence to identify the suspect.

They also made numerous arrest attempts.