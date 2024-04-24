Suspect arrested following spate of shoplifting incidents across Lutterworth and Broughton Astley
He was arrested after extensive investigation
A man suspected to be behind a string of shoplifting incidents in Lutterworth and Broughton Astley has been charged.
Lutterworth officers arrested the suspect, whi has not been named by police, in the early hours of Tuesday (April 23) after investigating five reports of shoplifting.
The beat team worked with local retailers to obtain statements from staff and gain CCTV evidence to identify the suspect.
They also made numerous arrest attempts.
The suspect has been interviewed, charged, and remanded to court.