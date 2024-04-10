High Street restaurant in Harborough closes its doors for a final time

The restaurant has closed permanently. Image: Google

A high street restaurant in Harborough has closed its doors for a final time.

Wildwood Restaurant said goodbye to its last ever customers yesterday (Tuesday April 9).

The ‘difficult decision’ was announced by the company ‘with a heavy heart’ on Facebook.

The branch, based at former pub The Old Talbot, is among 18 closing across the nation in a bid to restructure the struggling chain.

Owner, Tasty PLC, said ‘external challenges’ had impacted the business, resulting in loss-making branches.

A spokesperson explained restructuring would return it to profitability and secure the chain’s long-term future.

