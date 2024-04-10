High Street restaurant in Harborough closes its doors for a final time
A high street restaurant in Harborough has closed its doors for a final time.
Wildwood Restaurant said goodbye to its last ever customers yesterday (Tuesday April 9).
The ‘difficult decision’ was announced by the company ‘with a heavy heart’ on Facebook.
The branch, based at former pub The Old Talbot, is among 18 closing across the nation in a bid to restructure the struggling chain.
Owner, Tasty PLC, said ‘external challenges’ had impacted the business, resulting in loss-making branches.
A spokesperson explained restructuring would return it to profitability and secure the chain’s long-term future.
They also said without the additional funding from the loan and the restructuring, the company would need to raise additional funding by September, ‘which is expected to be very difficult to achieve given the anticipated lossmaking performance under the group's current structure’.