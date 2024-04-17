Jewellery believed to have been stolen from Harborough area has been found

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have found items of jewellery at the home of a burglary suspect.

Officers found pieces including a locket, watches, necklaces and earrings at the property in Leicester, and believe the items were stolen from the Leicester and Market Harborough area.

A man has been arrested in connection with the burglary offences and released on bail.