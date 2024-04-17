Jewellery believed to have been stolen from Harborough area has been found
Police are appealing to find the rightful owners.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have found items of jewellery at the home of a burglary suspect.
Officers found pieces including a locket, watches, necklaces and earrings at the property in Leicester, and believe the items were stolen from the Leicester and Market Harborough area.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A man has been arrested in connection with the burglary offences and released on bail.
Anyone who recognises the items can contact PC 742 Caroline Griffiths on 101. Proof of ownership will be required.