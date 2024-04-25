Government funded training available to Harborough businesses this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Help to Grow: Management is a government scheme delivered via Small Business Charter accredited business schools. The programme is designed to empower businesses to innovate, increase profits, develop staff and improve leadership and management skills.

Limited places are available for the next intake delivered by De Montfort University’s Leicester Castle Business School (LCBS), which will take place over 13 weeks, beginning with an introductory session on June 11th.

The course is delivered by tutors with real world business expertise and is designed to fit in alongside full-time work. The next programme will be delivered entirely online to offer ultimate convenience for time-pressed business owners.

Help to Grow: Management 2023 participants

The programme, worth £7,500, is 90% funded by the government and 10% through a bursary from Leicester Castle Business School, which has been successfully delivering Help to Grow: Management since 2020.

In addition to the weekly 2-hour online sessions, creating a bespoke Growth Action Plan in partnership with a one-to-one mentor is an important aspect of the programme. Weekly peer-to-peer support sessions also offer a valuable opportunity for business leaders in various sectors and at different stages to support each other through sharing experiences and offering support.

Areas covered in the programme include developing a growth plan, leading innovation in business, team management and motivation, building resilience as a leader, creating new opportunities and fostering a culture of responsible business practice.

“We’re delighted to be offering places for our 11th Help to Grow: Management course, which due to demand will be immediately followed by our 12th intake on September 2nd,” comments LCBS’s Help to Grow: Management programme director, Dr Danny Buckley. “Over the past four years we’ve helped over 200 fantastic SMEs from our area develop the skills they need to take their business to the next level. We look forward to more of the same on our upcoming course, which will be an option for more business owners than ever thanks to being delivered fully online with no valuable time taken up by commuting. As always, places are filling up fast, so we would urge anyone interested to act now to secure their place.”

This fully funded opportunity to grow and scale up their business is open to any professional with decision-making responsibilities and at least one direct report in a UK-based business which has been established for at least a year and employs between 5 and 249 staff.

2023 participant Megan Murray, partner in Market Harborough-based Duncan Murray wines, comments: “The main benefit is having a chance to work on the business rather than in the business. We found the introduction to new models, frameworks and ways of thinking very beneficial. In particular, the business planning model was a very strategic tool to help us really sit back and take the time to evaluate every aspect of the business. It was a great opportunity to do some proper planning which can be difficult amidst the day-to-day running of a business.”

Across the UK, 90% of participants reported improved leadership and management of their organisation after six months, with 80% stating employee engagement had improved in the same period after attending Help to Grow: Management.

On completion of the course, members have access to various alumni events, and many continue to benefit from the valuable peer network they establish as a member of the programme.

“We found the peer support really valuable, adds Megan Murray. “Even though we were quite a disparate group, it was so helpful to get together with people who are all facing the same kinds of challenges. There really is a ‘greater than the sum of your parts’ kind of thing that comes out of this sort of collaboration.”