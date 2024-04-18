Tommy silhouette at Harborough war memorial damaged again by winds – ‘stronger’ version will replace it
The Tommy silhouette at the war memorial in Market Harborough will be replaced with a more robust version after it was broken once again by high winds.
This is not the first time the statue in The Square has fallen victim to the weather, prompting Harborough District Council to take action.
Officials said the memorial has snapped and it is going to be replaced with a stronger version in the coming months.
Immortalising Harborough’s soldiers who fought in the First World War, the 6ft tall aluminium Tommy was erected on The Square in June 2018 to mark the centenary of the end of the 1914-18 conflict. It stands next to the war memorial in the town centre.
The symbolic soldier with his head bowed and carrying his rifle was put up by Harborough District Council.