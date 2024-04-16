Parents welcome to Grandir UK Day Nurseries’ Spring Open Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Experience the magic firsthand as you explore their fully equipped playrooms and outdoor spaces, meet the warm and welcoming nursery team, and witness the joy of everyday activities at Grandir UK day nurseries and preschools.

Grandir UK don’t just provide childcare; they provide a helping hand to nurture your little one through their individual journey. Their bespoke educational programs focus on four pillars of education: Environmentally Aware & Responsible, Active & Resilient, Innovate & Curious, and Confident & Effective; making learning accessible, flexible, and, most importantly, fun!

But that's just the start, their 'Me Model' ensures that every interaction with your child is filled with inspiration, encouragement, and empowerment. They nurture holistic growth and development, setting the stage not just for school, but for life.

Meals are crafted with guidance from registered dieticians, catering to all dietary requirements, including vegetarian and vegan options. With their traffic light system, mealtimes are not just safe but also exciting adventures into the world of taste. From varied textures to enticing flavours, they encourage children to try new foods, learn table manners, and make friends around the table.

Plus, each site has something different to offer: their Kirby Muxloe Day Nursery & Preschool in Leicester provides Forrest School sessions, their Kiddi Caru Day Nursery & Preschool in Market Harborough has flexible sessions to accommodate your needs, and their Old Barn Day Nursery & Preschool in Narborough has great relationships within the local community. They have a nursery or preschool setting for everyone!

With over 25 years of experience, Grandir UK is committed to providing outstanding childcare solutions to families just like yours.

Join in on Saturday, April 20th, from 9am to 1pm, at Grandir UK day nurseries and preschools across Leicester, Market Harborough, Melton Mowbray, Narborough, Shepshed and Whitwick. Secure your spot at Grandir UK’s National Open Day on their website today!