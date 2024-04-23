Staff and pupils at Meadowvale.

A Harborough primary school is celebrating after a successful Ofsted inspection.

The inspection body visited Meadowvale Primary School in March and marked the school with a ‘good’ rating – continuing on from previous inspections.

Head teacher Liz Martin at Meadowdale told the Mail: “Having Ofsted visit is always a nerve-wracking time for any school, but we are delighted that the inspector could see how hard all our staff work in delivering the very best education for our pupils. Her praise and positive comments about our curriculum, Early Years provision, phonics teaching and the resources we have, not to mention the relationship we have with our pupils and families, just highlights how committed everyone at school is to ensuring the very best future for our children.

“We not only believe in ensuring every pupil reaches their full potential academically, but we want to give them access to brilliant enrichment opportunities and links to their community so they develop wonderful characters and are full of confidence, resilience and a curiosity about the world around them.”

The Ofsted inspector was with the school for two days in March and, during that time, looked into every aspect of school life – from how the curriculum is created and delivered to how well supported the children feel academically and emotionally.

The report described the school as ‘welcoming and ambitious’ while staff have ‘high expectations’ with all pupils achieving well as a result.

It also highlighted that pupils feel ‘happy, safe and well cared for’ and relationships with staff described as ‘warm and nurturing’.

And it commented on reception children who it said showed independence, and were well prepared for the next stage of learning.