Harborough MP launches petition calling for a Sunday bus service for Great Glen

Mr O'Brien says Great Glen is an anomaly because is it is the only village on the route without a Sunday bus service.

Of the two services that connect Market Harborough to Leicester, only the X3 – which does not operate on Sunday - stops in the village.

The MP met with bus operator Arriva to discuss the possibility.

He said, despite recent improvements which saw better coordination between two services running between Harborough and Leicester, Great Glen was still an ‘anomaly’.

He added: “The village is situated between Kibworth and Oadby, both of which are served by regular buses on Sundays. Great Glen is a large village, so it’s surprising that it has no service on this day. When I met with Arriva, the company told me that there may be wider changes introduced in the autumn, which may throw up opportunities to make this happen. But nothing has been agreed yet, so I am keen to grab this opportunity to review Sunday services whilst other changes are being considered.”

He has launched an online petition to encourage the move.

Other issues discussed included crowding on buses during the school run, reliability and improvements to ticketing.

A spokesperson for Arriva Midlands said: “We are always looking at our networks, passenger data and feedback and making any changes which are viable.

“We’re committed to constructive partnerships with local MPs and councils and will continue to work with them.”