Police are looking for the owners of the stolen jewellery and watches pictured.

Detectives are trying to trace the owners of stolen jewellery after a string of burglaries across Leicestershire.

Ten suspects have been arrested in connection with the burglary offences.

They remain on bail as police continue to investigate.

During the enquiries several items were recovered and offices are trying to identify the owners.

Among the items were a number of designer watches including a Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, stone encrusted Rolex, Rolex Submariner and a Thomas Sabo watch.

Other items included a Louis Vuitton bracelet, two Monaco Classic collection link chains, gold coloured chain with a cross symbol, a gold coloured ring with a centre stone set in a halo of stones, a gold ring with square stone and stones around the edge and a Swarovski gold bracelet with stones.

Potential owners can call DC Rachel Abraham on 101, quoting crime number 23*685265.