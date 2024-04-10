Petition launched following shock announcement of impending Harborough preschool closure

Welland Park Academy Preschool. Image: Google Maps

A petition has been launched following the ‘shock’ announcement of the closure of a popular Harborough preschool.

As we recently reported, Welland Park Academy Preschool announced last week it would be closing in July due to a lack of funding.

Parents received a letter prior to the Easter break, informing them of the decision made on March 19 by the academy’s governing board.

A letter to parents, signed by principal Pete Leatherhead, said the preschool’s budget had been affected by the rising cost-of-living and that funding had not been increased.

It said it was working with Leicestershire County Council to provide alternative placements for children.

The letter said: “Many of you will be facing difficult financial decisions of your own, with rising energy kills and food prices. I regret to inform you the preschool’s budget is also affected by these economic circumstances, and our funding has not been increased to cover the additional expense.”

Shortly after the announcement, an online petition was launched by Alex Beeson who has a grandchild at the pre-school.

Ms Beeson, the former owner of a Great Bowden pre-school, said: “It came as a great shock, just out of blue. Nobody really had any opportunity to know about it or discuss any options. There was no consultation period. Letters went out to parents before the Easter break.

“Welland Park has been around ever since I can remember, it’s always been held in high esteem. We were encouraged to see it as a practice of excellence and to see how they ran things.

“They’re also so open and welcoming to different minority groups in area. It’s a real shame if the school is using the building to increase numbers in the high school.”

So far the petition has received just over 200 signatures towards its 500 target.

Ms Beeson added: “I hope maybe an alternative solution can be sought but we just don’t know much information. There’s been a complete lack of transparency.”

She has commended staff – seven who are at risk of redundancy – for the care her child continued to receive, despite the ‘disastrous news’.

The Mail is awaiting a response from the academy to its request for comment.