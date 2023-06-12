More thundery showers are expected in Market Harborough this afternoon (Monday).

Weather forecasters suggest the storms will arrive between now (2pm) and 4pm, and hopefully clear up by tonight.

The rest of the week will be bright sunshine in the mid 25Cs.

A still from Andrew Reeve's video of the hailstorm.

Yesterday, the town received a huge hailstorm - just minutes after the temperatures nearly reached the 30C mark.

It is hard to believe that people were building snowmen in June - but Mark Peck's photo below shows one made from hailstones, courtesy of his son Blake!

Our thanks also to Andrew Reeves for his excellent video attached to this article.

