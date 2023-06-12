News you can trust since 1854
Video: More thundery showers expected in Harborough – your photos and video from the storms

Remember to send your photos to [email protected]
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jun 2023, 13:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 13:57 BST

More thundery showers are expected in Market Harborough this afternoon (Monday).

Weather forecasters suggest the storms will arrive between now (2pm) and 4pm, and hopefully clear up by tonight.

The rest of the week will be bright sunshine in the mid 25Cs.

A still from Andrew Reeve's video of the hailstorm.
A still from Andrew Reeve's video of the hailstorm.
Yesterday, the town received a huge hailstorm - just minutes after the temperatures nearly reached the 30C mark.

It is hard to believe that people were building snowmen in June - but Mark Peck's photo below shows one made from hailstones, courtesy of his son Blake!

Our thanks also to Andrew Reeves for his excellent video attached to this article.

It is hard to believe that people were building snowmen in June - but Mark Peck's photo shows one made from hailstones, courtesy of his son Blake!
It is hard to believe that people were building snowmen in June - but Mark Peck's photo shows one made from hailstones, courtesy of his son Blake!

