Video: Footage of the mighty hail and thunder storm that certainly woke us up from our hot summer slumber!

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jun 2023, 08:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 08:58 BST

Yesterday's hailstorm and thunderstorm certainly woke us out of our summer slumber!

At about 5pm yesterday (June 12), the skies suddenly turned black with the thermometer nudging 30C, thunder rolled in and all hell let loose.

A family living off Lubenham Hill who sent us this video said their dogs were terrified, adding: "At one stage we had a veritable mini-river streaming its way down our path in to the garden below.

A still from the video sent in by a family living off Lubenham Hill
"It hailed, poured and thundered for almost an hour.

"There must be structural damage out there and God knows what the roads were like, the country routes must have been nigh on flooded."

Did you get footage of the storm? Email it to [email protected]