Road cloure: Delays west of Harborough due to crash near Husbands Bosworth
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area near Husbands Bosworth following a crash.
The A5199 Welford Road is currently closed in both directions - junction with Station Road.
Also the junction of Sibertoft Road and Saulby Road has been closed.
"Please avoid the area and find an alternative route," said Leicestershire Police.