Road cloure: Delays west of Harborough due to crash near Husbands Bosworth

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Mar 2024, 14:32 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 14:32 GMT
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area near Husbands Bosworth following a crash.

The A5199 Welford Road is currently closed in both directions - junction with Station Road.

Also the junction of Sibertoft Road and Saulby Road has been closed.

"Please avoid the area and find an alternative route," said Leicestershire Police.

