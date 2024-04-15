Woman whose horses were put down after she failed to properly care for them is caught in Desborough breaching court ban

The woman breached her court order.

A woman whose horses had to be put down after she failed to care for them properly was caught in Desborough breaching a court ban.

Kelly Hoyle, age 43, of Glendon Road in Rothwell, was prosecuted last year by the RSPCA for causing unnecessary suffering to a young stallion and failing to meet the welfare needs of a mare.

Both horses were put to sleep as they were in such poor condition.

Hoyle admitted both offences during a court hearing last November and given a 23-week suspended prison sentence and banned from owning, keeping, helping to care for, dealing or transporting any equines for five years.

But in February there were reports she had been seen riding a horse in Desborough, breaking the terms of the court order.

Northamptonshire Police’s Rural Crime Team found Hoyle had also sold two horses in January, again breaking the terms of her ban.

She was arrested on February 28 and charged with one count of breaching a disqualification imposed after conviction under the Animal Welfare Act.

On March 28, Hoyle appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court where she admitted the offence. A further six months was added to her 23-week suspended prison sentence, extending it to 18 months. She was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and £48 victim surcharge.

Rural Crime Team investigating officer PC Chloe Gillies said: “Kelly Hoyle’s previous failures meant she had forfeited the right to spend time with horses, but she still somehow felt it was OK to go out riding and be involved in selling them.

“There are consequences for failing to meet the needs of an animal and causing it to suffer, and I hope this time Hoyle abides by the terms of her ban otherwise she risks ending up in prison.

“Our team works hard to protect animals and we will always take action where we suspect someone is failing to look after them properly.

“If you know of anyone that is letting animals suffer or is breaching a ban regarding ownership or care, please contact the police or RSPCA so this can be investigated.”