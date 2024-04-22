Harborough's community fridge saves nearly eight tonnes of food from going to landfill

Nearly eight tonnes of food has been saved from going to landfill by Market Harborough’s community fridge.

The Village Community Fridge opened in November 2022 at the Eco Village, enabling residents to share or take food, including surplus from supermarkets, local food businesses, producers, households and gardens.

To date the volunteer-run venture has saved nearly eight tonnes of food from going to waste.

Community Fridge spokeswoman Kim Oldfield is calling for residents to help continue to fill the fridge.

She said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer free food for the community while saving waste, but cannot do it without your help.

“Businesses and households can donate food they no longer want or if you’re going on holiday, bring your fresh food down to the fridge.

“We are always looking for volunteers to join our team, as without them, we wouldn’t have any food to offer. Our fabulous volunteers go to businesses to collect the food and stock up the fridge and pantry shelves. The Village is a non-profit Community Interest Company, so we rely heavily on donations and volunteer support.”

Donations of sealed, packaged, in-date food are accepted. Volunteers cannot accept home-cooked foods, beansprouts, cooked rice, raw milk cheeses, pate and unpasteurised milk.

Kim added: “We'd love to receive cheese, ham, fresh fruit and vegetables, ready meals, packaged refrigerated meals, table sauces, pastry, unopened pasteurised milk and yoghurt, unopened fruit juices, salad, and eggs that have a traceable Lion stamp, clean shells and are in date. It doesn't matter if the items are in plastic. The aim here is to stop food being thrown away. ⁠

“Please also bring in your excess produce from your allotment or vegetable patch, or grow a little extra for the community.”

Green Party Councillor Darren Woodiwiss added: “The Eco village is doing some great work here and there is an unfortunate need for this food and obviously it is helping to reduce food waste as well as the climate crisis.”

Email [email protected] for more details or visit www.gofundme.com/f/the-village-cic-and-community-fridge to donate.

Market Harborough Community Fridge Councillor Darren Woodiwiss and Kim Oldfield at the Eco Village. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Market Harborough Community Fridge Kim Oldfield and Councillor Darren Woodiwiss. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Market Harborough Community Fridge The community fridge at the Eco Village. Photo: Andrew Carpenter