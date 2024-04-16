Record number of Leicestershire youngsters offered places at top three primary schools

The council says a record 99 per cent of children across the county have been offered a place at one of their top three preferences. Photo by Anton Sukhinov/ Unsplash

Parents across Leicestershire have today (Tuesday) been finding out which primary school their child will attend this autumn.

With just over 7,000 applications received this year, a record 99 per cent of children across the county have been offered a place at one of their top three school preferences.

Ninety-five per cent of youngsters, due to start school for the first time, have secured a place at their first preference school, with nearly four per cent offered their second preference and one per cent offered their third preference primary school.

Jane Moore, director of children and family services at Leicestershire County Council, said: “We’re so pleased that nearly all children in Leicestershire are finding out that they’ve got a place at one of their top three primary school preferences.

“It’s especially fantastic that there have been so many first choice places awarded, too.

“We’re pleased for everyone with a successful outcome and recognise also that not every pupil has secured one of the places they had hoped for.”

There is support, she added, for families who want to talk about alternative school options or making an appeal and they should get in touch as soon as possible.

She wished the new starters a successful and enjoyable start to their schooling.

The county council is also reminding parents if a school place has been refused, the child will have been placed on the school’s waiting list. If a place becomes available parents will be contacted automatically.