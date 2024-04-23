Finders are encouraged to post pictures of the hearts on social media and tag #invisible40 to promote MS Awareness this week.

A former Harborough Mail Reporter has hidden over 20 knitted hearts around the town to mark MS Awareness Week (April 22-28).

Multiple Sclerosis hasn’t stopped Jemma Redden from walking, and she is on a mission to complete 5,000 miles over five years for the MS Society.The 38-year-old was diagnosed with the neurological condition 15 years ago which impacts the brain and spinal cord – and affects one in 500 people in the UK.

Jemma, who lives in Harborough, has completed 3,288 miles towards her walking challenge she calls #Invisible40.

She said: “MS is mostly an invisible condition and when I started the challenge I was 35 and wanted to celebrate the fact that my legs still worked. So I aimed high and set the challenge for five years to mark my 40th. Hence why it’s called #Invisible40.”

Jemma has left the hearts, handmade by her mum, hidden around the district inside see-through bags with a poem reading “Invisible hues paint my story untold, MS Awareness Week, let’s be bold! Take me home, spread word far and wide, with #Invisible40, let’s walk side by side!”

There is a QR code with each heart linking to Jemma’s JustGiving page.

Finders can post a picture on social media and tag #Invisible40 to help promote MS Awareness Week.

Jemma’s challenge, #Invisible40 aims to raising awareness and funds for the MS Society

by walking 5,000 miles over five years between September 2020 and September 2025.