Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Harborough woman has been chosen to model lingerie to boost a body positivity campaign.

Caroline Banks, 47 was among five women selected to model underwear for lingerie brand Curvy Kate which has launched its ‘Stars in Bras: Uplift Your Life’ campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign which aims to celebrate the diversity of women all shapes and sizes, and defy societal norms, has arrived in time for National Lingerie Day tomorrow (April 25).

Caroline was struggling with her confidence before she was selected from over 1,000 applicants to model for the lingerie brand.

Caroline, who is navigating the challenges of perimenopause, was struggling with her confidence before landing the modelling opportunity – which attracted over 1,000 applicants.

The mum-of-two said: “It’s been thrilling, it’s taken me somewhere else I never thought would be possible.

“I wanted to do something for me, it felt like the start of something really different and exciting. Being picked to be in the top five boosted my confidence massively, I felt seen and at my age I can still be confident, be attractive and feel good about myself. I’m loving every minute!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business Support Advisor took part in a finalist photoshoot with the brand to promote its new bra designed to ‘uplift’ curvy women.

Managing director Rachel Jenkins said: "We are incredibly proud of our Top 5 finalists and the profound impact they've had on our campaign and community.