Harborough mum lands opportunity to boost body positivity bra campaign

She was selected to model lingerie from over 1,000 applicants
By The Newsroom
Published 24th Apr 2024, 11:03 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 12:00 BST
A Harborough woman has been chosen to model lingerie to boost a body positivity campaign.

Caroline Banks, 47 was among five women selected to model underwear for lingerie brand Curvy Kate which has launched its ‘Stars in Bras: Uplift Your Life’ campaign.

The campaign which aims to celebrate the diversity of women all shapes and sizes, and defy societal norms, has arrived in time for National Lingerie Day tomorrow (April 25).

Caroline was struggling with her confidence before she was selected from over 1,000 applicants to model for the lingerie brand.Caroline was struggling with her confidence before she was selected from over 1,000 applicants to model for the lingerie brand.
Caroline, who is navigating the challenges of perimenopause, was struggling with her confidence before landing the modelling opportunity – which attracted over 1,000 applicants.

The mum-of-two said: “It’s been thrilling, it’s taken me somewhere else I never thought would be possible.

“I wanted to do something for me, it felt like the start of something really different and exciting. Being picked to be in the top five boosted my confidence massively, I felt seen and at my age I can still be confident, be attractive and feel good about myself. I’m loving every minute!”

Business Support Advisor took part in a finalist photoshoot with the brand to promote its new bra designed to ‘uplift’ curvy women.

Managing director Rachel Jenkins said: "We are incredibly proud of our Top 5 finalists and the profound impact they've had on our campaign and community.

"Their stories resonate with women everywhere, showcasing their positivity, confidence and self-love. Through their inspiring journeys and heartfelt testimonials, we aim to inspire and uplift women by celebrating the beauty of all bodies."

