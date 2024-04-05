Bloor Homes donates £500 towards much-needed LRI gym equipment upgrade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The housebuilder has donated the money towards Mike Lucas’ campaign to improve the hospital’s gym equipment in the physiotherapy department, with the aim of supporting the excellent care that its physiotherapists give patients in Leicestershire.

Mike is raising money by running in the London Marathon in April for Leicester Hospitals Charity.

Mike Lucas said: “I really appreciate Bloor Homes’ support towards helping me reach my goal of raising £15,000 to carry out improvements to the physiotherapy gym equipment at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

Clare Bright (Bloor Homes) with Mike Lucas and Kamlesh Mistry (LRI)

“I work as a MSK specialist physiotherapist for Leicester’s Hospitals, so I see first-hand the incredible work that our physiotherapists do in supporting patients in the area. Our trust has authorised some structural renovation work to our gym, but I am determined to raise more funds for equipment and ensure our gym is a truly top-class space to support the work that is being done in the department.

“Promoting Physical Activity in this manner is supported by the strategies of Leicester City Council, Public Health and the Intregrated Care Board. With training to run the London Marathon in April, it’s a busy time and very tiring – but the end result of improving our facilities here at LRI will be so worth it.”

Clare Bright, Sales Director for Bloor Homes East Midlands, said: “What an amazing feat Michael is carrying out, and for such a good cause! When we heard about his mission to raise funds, we knew we wanted to help in any way we could. We immediately pledged £500 and are also looking into more ways to support the cause over the coming months.

“We always look to support the communities around the developments we build, and ensure that our new homes provide benefits not just for our buyers, but for all local people. We have several sites in Leicestershire and the surrounding counties, so it makes total sense for us to support Michael’s campaign. We wish him the best of luck and look forward to continuing to help him reach his goal.”

Bloor Homes is building at developments across Leicestershire, including Ferrers Green in Newbold Verdon, Brooksby Spinney in Brooksby, Hollycroft Grange in Hinckley and Stapleford Heights in Melton Mowbray. For more information visit bloorhomes.com.