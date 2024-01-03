News you can trust since 1854
Harborough District Council reopens Welland Park after extensive flooding

Some areas remain waterlogged
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 15:20 GMT
The play area remains closed due to waterlogging.The play area remains closed due to waterlogging.
Market Harborough District council has reopened Welland Park after extensive flooding raised safety concerns.

However areas remain waterlogged and the children’s play area is closed.

The main paths are being swept today.

The council has urged visitors to the park to take care.

Storm Henk has brought flooding to much of the district, with some roads becoming dangerous last night.

The heavy rain has subsided but today (Wednesday) two flood warnings remain in place - one in Medborune and the other near Lutterworth.

