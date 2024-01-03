Harborough District Council reopens Welland Park after extensive flooding
Some areas remain waterlogged
Market Harborough District council has reopened Welland Park after extensive flooding raised safety concerns.
However areas remain waterlogged and the children’s play area is closed.
The main paths are being swept today.
The council has urged visitors to the park to take care.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Storm Henk has brought flooding to much of the district, with some roads becoming dangerous last night.
The heavy rain has subsided but today (Wednesday) two flood warnings remain in place - one in Medborune and the other near Lutterworth.