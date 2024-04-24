More details revealed about Harborough’s 2024 Carnival event this summer

The event will carry a health and wellbeing theme this year.

More details about Harborough’s 2024 Carnival have been released.

Information released earlier this year revealed the town’s most anticipated event will take place on June 8 at Symington Recreation Ground.

And this year’s theme is health and wellbeing and looking after others.

It comes after last year’s theme was caring for the environment.

A market street will be created for local businesses selling goods in line with the theme.

Organisers hope money raised will go to providing defibrillators across the town.

And, the latest details have revealed four main areas for carnival-goers to get in the spirit.

They include the main stage dedicated to local musical talent; the HFM stage for local dance groups to showcase their moves; a health and wellness stage for wellness activities and a silent disco; and children’s entertainment tents offering free face painting, a creation station and science and space activities.

And, of course, the annual 10km run and spectacle of themed floats will be adding fun and sparkle to carnival proceedings.

A spokesperson said: “This year, we're committed to amplifying that impact by nurturing the well-being of our residents—physically, mentally, and communally. Through sporting activities, wellness practices, and the simple joy of togetherness, we're dedicated to creating a space that encourages a healthier, happier lifestyle for our families and friends.”

The event schedule will fall as follows:

Roads closed from 9am.

10km run from 10am

Parade starts 11.30am

Symington Grounds open 12pm

Roads open latest 2pm

Last dance 8pm.