Local hospices receive another £21,000 thanks to Society savers
This special account sees the Society donate 1% of the average balance held in the account to the three local hospices each year.
This year each hospice received £7,000, which was handed over at the Society’s recent AGM, taking the total donated to over £220,000 since the account was launched back in 2008.
Society Savings Manager, Melanie Aspden, said: “The hospices do such valuable work with families in our local communities, it’s no wonder they mean so much to our members. It’s incredible to hear we’ve passed on over £220,000 to the three hospices since the account was launched!”
Reflecting on the impact of the donation, Partnerships Fundraiser Laura Eaton from Myton Hospices, said: “This support is priceless, allowing us to continue to provide our care free of charge to terminally-ill patients across Coventry and Warwickshire, and to support their families when they need it most. A huge thank you from everyone at Myton and on behalf of all those patients and families to whom this support makes such a difference.”
Fundraising and Engagement Manager Zoe Fawkner from Mary Ann Evans, said: “Over several years, Hinckley & Rugby – through their Hospice Affinity account and local branch activities – has supported the Mary Ann Evans Hospice with donations amounting to over £92,000. This is an amazing achievement, and I would like to thank everyone involved for their ongoing support. Thank you for helping us to continue to make a difference to the lives of our patients and those close to them.”
Supporter Engagement Officer Clare Bloomfield from Loros, added: “We’re very grateful to the Society for their donations via the Hospice account. Every year we need to raise millions of pounds to fund our care for patients and their families. The incredible support from our community and the generosity of our partners is what enables us to continue to be there for people at the most difficult time of their lives.”
Find out more about a savings account that also helps local hospices continue to do their valuable work in the community.