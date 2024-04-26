It's set to be a game to remember - AFC North Kilworth will face newly-promoted Mansfield Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newly-promoted Mansfield Town will be coming to the Harborough district in what is set to be a game to remember for the area.

The English Football League (EFL) team, who have just been promoted to the EFL League One, will be playing AFC North Kilworth in a friendly on Tuesday April 30.

Their manager Nigel Clough, a famous face in football, will be officially opening the new changing rooms at North Kilworth Sports Club before the match.

The club is encouraging people to come down to enjoy the momentous occasion at North Kilworth Sports Club. Entry is £5 (with concessions) and the kick off is at 7.45pm.