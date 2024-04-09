The charity says being in natural surroundings and on water can boost mental and physical wellbeing.

People in Harborough are being encouraged to take to the water for their wellbeing.

The Canal and Rivers Trust is hosting free paddle sports sessions for residents aged 18 and over in Harborough, Wigston and Blaby.

The project, which launched in 2022, aims to help participants become more active, meet new people and learn a new skill.

According to the charity, being in natural surroundings and on water can boost mental and physical wellbeing and the small group sessions will help reduce stress, anxiety, and social isolation.

The paddleboard sessions will take place in Market Harborough, starting at the Union Wharf canal basin on the following dates:

Block 1: Tuesdays from April 23 - May 21, 10.30am - 12.30pm

Block 2: Tuesdays from June 11 - July 9, 10.30am - 12.30pm

The sessions must be pre-booked and places are limited.