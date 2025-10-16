Glamping pods, wellness studio and therapy room planned for countryside spot near Lutterworth

An application for a camping and wellness facility has been submitted for land on Main Street in Cotesbach

Glamping pods, a wellness studio and a therapy room are all planned for a spot in the countryside near Lutterworth.

Applicant Mr Luke Jackson has put forward the application for land at Main Street in Cotesbach.

The application, submitted to Harborough District Council, proposes a change of use from the existing paddocks, including flattening the existing stable block to provide a “camping and wellness facility” with a wellness studio and therapy room and a car park, plus a retrospective application for five glamping pods.

Plans note the site is approximately 1.1 hectares and lies to the west of Cotesbach. The site has historically been used for horses. “The ground is relatively poor and has been heavily grazed for many years,” they add.

Documents note the small, timber-built glamping pods are at the northern end of the site. Access to the site is via a lane, which is also the X28 bridleway, where cycling and pedestrians are encouraged, they add. Cycle spaces are provided within the site.

Towards the southern part of the site there is “a collection of old and poorly maintained fruit trees and a pond”. The proposal includes building the wellness studio and therapy room in an area adjacent to the pond, to replace the existing stables.

These buildings are also timber clad, and the wellness studio plans include a south-facing roof to “enable the installation of PV panels, reducing the energy usage on-site”.

Plans state “improved landscaping at the southern end of the site is extensive, with a new native boundary hedge to improve the visual appearance of the development, together with ecological improvement around the pond and soft landscaping with gravel paths between the two buildings”.

Documents note that a consultation event was held in Cotesbach Village Hall on Monday, August 11. The applicants presented the scheme to the wider community of Cotesbach, including the head of the parish council, Ed Hunt, they add.

The applicant said the proposals were “well received”, with most attendees making “very positive comments”. The applicant added that residents left feeling that their concerns had been resolved.

Plans note the low occupancy figures on the site will limit any noise generated “and the glamping pods are sited at the northern end of the field away from any existing residential properties”. The landscaping on site will soften any visual impact, they add.

The applicant notes that a road safety audit has been undertaken, following which “minor alterations have been made to the design to achieve an appropriately scaled access together with a slight reduction in camping spaces available on site”.

Consultation on the plans is open until Thursday, November 6. A decision is due on the plans by Wednesday, December 24.

