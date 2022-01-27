'Happy' Harborough district village primary school is riding high after once again being rated 'good' by Ofsted

Staff at St Luke’s CofE Primary School at Thurnby, part of Rise Multi-Academy Trust, has got a resounding thumbs-up after a recent visit by Ofsted inspectors.

A “happy” Harborough district village primary school is riding high after once again being rated “good” by the education watchdog.

Staff at St Luke’s CofE Primary School at Thurnby, part of Rise Multi-Academy Trust, has got a resounding thumbs-up after a recent visit by Ofsted inspectors.

“Pupils at this school are very happy. They enjoy their learning and work hard during lessons,” said Ofsted’s inspectors.

Staff at St Luke’s CofE Primary School at Thurnby, part of Rise Multi-Academy Trust, has got a resounding thumbs-up after a recent visit by Ofsted inspectors.

“Pupils say that the school values motivate them to learn and behave well.

“They positively demonstrate the values of kindness, thankfulness, forgiveness, aspiration and perseverance.”

Praising staff at the school, inspectors said: “Leaders have high expectations for all pupils.

“They want pupils to achieve well [and] have ensured there is breadth and quality in what pupils learn.”

Staff at St Luke’s CofE Primary School at Thurnby, part of Rise Multi-Academy Trust, has got a resounding thumbs-up after a recent visit by Ofsted inspectors.

The Ofsted report also noted that:

- Leaders are ambitious about pupils’ development as confident and independent readers. Children start to learn phonics straight away in the Reception Year. Pupils enjoy reading. They talk about their favourite books and authors with enthusiasm.

- In mathematics, there is a well-planned programme of learning across all year groups…As with reading, leaders have made sure that children learn well in mathematics right from the start in early years.

- Leaders ensure that through the curriculum, pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural development is promoted effectively. Pupils understand the importance of having respect for each other.

- Leaders promote pupils’ understanding of diversity. Pupils have a broad knowledge of different faiths and cultures. They understand the principles of fairness of voting and democracy.

- Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities are well supported. Staff are trained to understand pupils’ needs. Teachers skilfully adapt their teaching, if required, to ensure that these pupils have access to the same learning opportunities as others.

- Leaders work with other partners to enrich the wider curriculum, which pupils enjoy accessing.

Louisa Morris, executive headteacher at St Luke’s CofE Primary School, said: “I am incredibly proud of the staff and pupils at our wonderful school.

“Our children are an inspiration to us all and St Luke’s is a happy place to learn and work, so I am delighted that Ofsted have recognised this.”

Leaders were also saluted for showing “a deep commitment to the well-being of pupils and staff”.

"Teachers, in turn, have confidence in their leadership,” said the Ofsted study.

“All staff feel fully supported by the multi-academy trust and the governing body.”

Mark Cole, chief executive of Rise Multi-Academy Trust, said: "Many congratulations to the whole team at St Luke’s CofE Primary School for this latest Ofsted 'Good' rating, which is a testament to their dedication and hard work.

"As a Trust, we work tirelessly in order to enable children to flourish and succeed.