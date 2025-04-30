Leicestershire County Council elections: Reform UK sets out pledges ahead of the 2025 local election

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An American-style financial investigation has been promised by Reform UK if it wins Leicestershire County Council election.

As residents across the county prepare to go to the polls for the third time in three years, the LDRS asked the parties vying for their vote what they would deliver if they win control of the authority.

Reform UK currently holds no seats on the council. However, it is fielding candidates for each of the 55 council positions ahead of Thursday’s (May 1) vote.

The county council elections will take place on Thursday May 1.

But what are the party’s priorities? Reform UK said it did not have an official manifesto setting out its pledges for Leicestershire and its residents.

However, a party spokesman told us the group would initially focus on the council’s finances if it took control. This would include setting up a team in the style of America’s new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which was created by Donald Trump after his return to the White House to cut spending.

The Reform UK Leicestershire spokesman said: “Leicestershire County Council is broken. Having racked up over £200 million worth of debt which is costing local taxpayers £23,000 a day in interest payments alone, it is simply unable to effectively deliver local services. It’s no surprise when they are wasting staggering sums. For example, over £35 million on consultants in just three years and over £1 million for interpretation and translation services over the last year.”

“Despite this, Leicestershire County Council’s CEO is paid £53,000 more than the Prime Minister to oversee this mess, with council tax for residents rising by 25 per cent over the last five years. Reform UK won’t make empty promises while the council is in such a state.

“Reform councillors elected in May will introduce a British-style DOGE to audit Leicestershire County Council, cancel the fraudulent contracts and stop the waste. Only then can a Reform-led council start to deliver for local people. Whether that’s lowering council tax, fixing potholes and investing in services.”

The LDRS asked Reform what it meant by “the fraudulent contracts” and whether it had any proof the council had committed fraud. At this point, the party said it would be “examining contracts” if it won the election to “ensure they were procured properly”, meaning it does not have evidence that any such fraud has been committed.

We were told: “Reform councillors would send in a team of businesspeople and auditors to, amongst other things, review contracts awarded by the council and find out how they were awarded, ensuring they were procured properly and deliver value for money for local taxpayers.”

Leicestershire County Council did not wish to comment on Reform UK’s accusations, saying it would remain neutral on political matters in the run up to the election.

Polls open to voters between 7am and 10pm on Thursday, with results expected to be declared through the afternoon on Friday, May 2.

