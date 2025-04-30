Leicestershire County Council elections: Labour sets out pledges ahead of the 2025 local election

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NHS, potholes, crime and education are among the Leicestershire Labour group’s top priorities.

As residents across the county prepare to go to the polls for the third time in three years, the LDRS asked the parties vying for their vote what they would deliver if they win control of Leicestershire County Council.

The Labour Party currently holds four seats on the council. It is fielding candidates for each of the 55 council positions ahead of Thursday’s (May 1) vote.

The county council elections will take place on Thursday May 1.

But what are the party’s priorities? The Labour Group said its focus was “fixing the foundations for Leicestershire’s future”.

The party has pledged to “return law and order to our streets”, saying everyone “deserves to feel safe”. Labour said it would work with Leicestershire Police to to tackle anti-social behaviour, increase patrols in hot spots across the county, roll out new ‘Respect Orders’ to ban persistent offenders from town centres and take action on illegal motorbikes and scooters.

Roads and public transport also feature in its promises to residents. Potholes “dominate” the streets, making roads “dangerous for both drivers and cyclists”, the party said.

Fixing them, as well as wider road safety, is a “top priority” for the group, which said it would create a “long-term plan to fix the problems”, rather than “sticking plaster fixes”.

The party also wants to make Leicestershire a “more connected county”, saying it would work with the Government and Labour-run Leicester City Council to “improve bus services, protect routes and make it easier to get around”.

The party has also promised to “rebuild” local NHS services, and promote “local healthy initiatives” in communities. It added: “We’ll put our care home system back on track, support our care workers and help our vulnerable people. We’ll deliver a Leicestershire with the best physical, mental, and social wellbeing possible.”

When it comes to education, Labour has promised to “invest in the next generation”, and help cut childcare costs. It added it will secure the additional special needs (SEND) funding announced by the Government.

The Labour Party said: “Labour are the only ones that can deliver the change Leicestershire needs. We’ll partner with the new Labour government, and Leicestershire’s Labour MPs, to get the best deal for our residents. Our priority is fixing the foundations. We’ll make sure no place in Leicestershire is left out or left behind. Labour will deliver a fresh start.”

Polls open to voters between 7am and 10pm on Thursday, with results expected to be declared through the afternoon on Friday, May 2.

