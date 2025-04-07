County council elections: All the candidates standing in the Harborough wards this May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Almost 300 candidates will be standing for election to Leicestershire County Council in next month’s vote, with 36 in the Harborough wards.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents will head to the polls on Thursday, May 1, and all council seats are up for grabs in this year’s local election.

The authority has been under the continuous control of the Conservative Party since 2001. While there have been periods where no one party held sufficient seats to be in overall control of the authority, no other political party has ever seen enough councillors elected to form a majority on the council since its current structure was set up in 1974.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the last county council election in May 2021, the Conservatives won 42 of the 55 available seats. The Liberal Democrats took nine seats, and the Labour Party saw four councillors elected. This year, the Conservatives, Labour, the Greens and Reform UK have put forward a candidate for every available seat, while the Liberal Democrats have put forward a candidate for all but one of them.

Almost 300 candidates will be standing for election to Leicestershire County Council in next month’s vote, with 36 in the Harborough wards.

This year’s election comes against a backdrop of democratic uncertainty for the county. Leicestershire leaders submitted last month their initial proposals in response to Government demands for a radical shake-up of local governance structures.

Whitehall wants areas which have two tiers of local government, such as the county, to be reduced to a single-tier set up – a move which would effectively see the district and borough councils axed. That does not mean, however, that there can only be one council for the county of Leicestershire – a key point of disagreement between those at the top of the county council and those leading Leicestershire’s seven district and borough councils.

Local chiefs have also voiced strong disagreement with Leicester mayor Sir Peter Soulsby’s proposals to see city borders expanded. The restructure is expected to be a focus of this election, with this year’s cohort of county councillors and leaders set to play a key role in putting forward the final plans for the future make-up of Leicestershire politics. Final plans need to be put to the Government in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond that, county councillors play a key role in wider decision making for Leicestershire. The county authority oversees a number of strategic areas, including the county’s waste sites, social care, major planning decisions and highways matters. They are also involved in the process of ensuring the council’s budget is in order and setting council tax rates for coming years.

Residents need to register to vote by the end of Friday, April 11. ID is required on polling day to be able to vote, with passports and driving licences among the valid forms of identification.

Leicestershire’s district and borough councils, along with Leicester City Council, all went to the polls in 2023. They are not scheduled for an election this year.

Here are the county council candidates for the Harborough district:

Broughton Astley

BANNISTER, Neil – The Conservative Party Candidate

BONHAM, Dannielle – Green Party

GRAVES, Mark Simon – Liberal Democrats

PARKINSON, Sandra – Labour and Co-operative Party

PIPER, Bill – Reform UK

Bruntingthorpe

BATEMAN, Jonathan Francis – The Conservative Party Candidate

FOWLER, Harrison – Reform UK

MACINTYRE, Paul – Labour Party

SANDERS, Mandy – Green Party

WALKLEY, Stephen James Crozier – Liberal Democrat

Gartree

AUSTIN, Jonny – Reform UK

JAMES, Debbie Anne Louise – Green Party

KING, Phil – The Conservative Party Candidate

LINDSAY, James Francis – Liberal Democrats

WISEMAN, Leigh – Labour Party

Launde

CASSIDY, Colleen Marie – Labour Party

CLARKE, Nigel Paul – Reform UK

CRANKSHAW, Jack Thomas – The Conservative Party Candidate

GALTON, Simon James – Liberal Democrat Focus Team

WAKLEY, Melanie Jayne – Green Party

Lutterworth

CULLEN, Martin – Labour Party

PAGE, Rosita – The Conservative Party Candidate

SARFAS, Martin – Reform UK

SODHA, Asit – Liberal Democrats

TIIVAS, Carl Albert – Green Party

Market Harborough East

CHAMPION, Barry – The Conservative Party Candidate

HILL, Sarah – Liberal Democrat

MORGAN, Mary Scott – Green Party

PANTER, Maria – Labour Party

WALTON, Barry – Reform UK

Market Harborough West and Foxton

ASHER, Jo – Liberal Democrat

HATFIELD, Nick – Reform UK

PAGE, David John – The Conservative Party Candidate

PANTER, Mark – Labour Party

WHALEN, Peter – Communist Party of Britain

WOODIWISS, Darren Neil – Green Party