Leicestershire County Council elections: Conservatives sets out pledges ahead of the 2025 local election

Road safety, flooding and support for the vulnerable are among the Leicestershire Conservative group’s top priorities.

As residents across the county prepare to go to the polls for the third time in three years, the LDRS asked the parties vying for their vote what they would deliver if they win control of Leicestershire County Council.

The Conservative Party currently holds control of the authority with 40 seats. It is fielding candidates for each of the 55 council positions ahead of Thursday’s (May 1) vote.

The county council elections will take place on Thursday May 1.

But what are the party’s priorities? The Conservative Group said it would ensure the county council remains a “financially sound and efficient council”, providing local services for “you and your family”.

The party said it would take action to improve road safety for communities, including introducing new traffic calming, tackling speeding, fixing potholes and encouraging more families to walk or cycle to schools to reduce traffic around them. It would also roll out more “on-demand” transport services for communities.

The Conservative group also said it wants to build on support services already offered to vulnerable county residents. It said it has opened 37 family hubs in the past two years and wants to expand the range of services available at these.

It also wants to grow partnership projects, such as the children’s homes it has set up with charity Barnardo’s, to help it deliver the “best possible support services at a reasonable cost to taxpayers”.

When it comes to health, the party said it would continue to “drive down” the number of people who smoke though “practical help”, and will push for community orchards and allotments to be included in planning applications. It will also support the use of remote technology in care homes to help cut hospital admissions, the group said.

Acting leader of Leicestershire County Council Deborah Taylor said: “Over the past four years, Conservatives have continued to ensure that good quality services were delivered locally and within budget. We are about to enter a time of great uncertainty with the Labour Government’s imposition of unitary (single-tier) councils and so it’s imperative that we return experienced Conservative councillors with a track record of good financial management and find innovative ways to deliver high quality services within our local communities”.

Polls open to voters between 7am and 10pm on Thursday, with results expected to be declared through the afternoon on Friday, May 2.

