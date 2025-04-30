Leicestershire County Council elections: Lib Dems set out pledges ahead of the 2025 local election

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Potholes, bus services and flooding top the Leicestershire Lib Dems election pledges.

As residents across the county prepare to go to the polls for the third time in three years, the LDRS asked the parties vying for their vote what they would deliver if they win control of Leicestershire County Council.

Leicestershire’s Liberal Democrat group currently holds nine seats on the council. It is fielding candidates for all but one of the authority’s 55 councillor positions ahead of Thursday’s (May 1) vote.

The county council elections will take place on Thursday May 1.

But what are the party’s priorities? The Lib Dems said they are “campaigning for change to get the basics right”.

For them, this means fixing potholes on the county’s roads and pavements. These, they said, “make life more difficult for drivers, cyclists, pedestrians and people on mobility scooters”.

They also want to see “vital local bus services that have been lost brought back into service”. These include the 159 Hinckley to Coalville service.

Keeping council tax down is another pledge that has been set out by the party. They said the county has “for years been bottom of the league table for government funding”, accusing the current Conservative administration of “failing to get proper funding” from the Government.

Because of this, they said, residents have “ended up paying more in council tax and getting less in services”. Leicestershire has long been recognised as the worst-funded county council in the country, with leaders campaigning for “fairer funding”.

“More action” is also needed to tackle flooding issues, the Lib Dems have said. They want to see more funding put into flood prevention work.

Speaking for the Lib Dems, leader of the group on the authority Michael Mullaney said: “Leicestershire has had one party Conservative rule for nearly a quarter of a century. We urgently need change. The Lib Dems are the second biggest party on the county council and can provide that change.”

Polls open to voters between 7am and 10pm on Thursday, with results expected to be declared through the afternoon on Friday, May 2.

