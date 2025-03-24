The Range is set to move into former Homebase store in Market Harborough

Homeware retailer The Range will move into the Homebase store in Market Harborough, which closed its doors for a final time at the weekend.

The DIY chain, owned by Hilco, went into administration late last year, with the Homebase brand and 70 outlets acquired in a rescue deal by The Range.

And it has been confirmed the store on Springfield is among them.

Consumer confidence, pandemic costs, high inflation, global supply chain issues and unseasonable weather were among reasons cited by Homebase CEO Damian McGoughlin as contributing to its collapse.

The Range sells more than 140,000 products including DIY, kitchen & dining, furniture, arts and crafts and textiles. Owned and run by entrepreneur and self-made billionaire, Chris Dawson, it started life as a market stall trading across the south west of England.

According to new signs outside the former Homebase store, The Range will open to customers on May 2.

