Importance of inclusive health and care research at the heart of informative video

A new online resource which shines a light on the importance of inclusive health and care research has been released.

The Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Research Enablement Network, led by Professor Azhar Farooqi, and the Centre for Ethnic Health Research (CEHR) have created a short video showcasing how studies lead to better care, improved outcomes and fairer services for everyone, regardless of background.

Reflecting on the region’s rich diversity, the film calls on all communities to get involved in research and help shape the future of healthcare.

By drawing on the principles of the free service ‘Be Part of Research’, it encourages people to discover how they can participate in, or support, research across the NHS.

Professor Azhar Farooqi

The newly launched video is supported by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Applied Research Collaboration (ARC) East Midlands.

Professor Farooqi, a GP at the East Leicester Medical Practice, said: “It is vital we get representation in research from all our communities in Leicester and Leicestershire.

“This video produced by community research ambassadors from the voluntary sector, is a great resource in communicating that message.”

Carol Akroyd, Associate Director for the CEHR, said: “Research works best when it reflects the people it serves.

“This film is a reminder that by involving everyone in health and care studies, we can uncover solutions that are relevant, fair and meaningful for all communities.”

She added: “By sharing our experiences and perspectives, we can help shape research that truly addresses the needs of everyone, improves outcomes and ensures that healthcare services are equitable and accessible to all.”

Professor Kamlesh Khunti, Director of the CEHR and the NIHR ARC East Midlands, said: “Understanding the full picture of health in our communities depends on research that reaches everyone.

“By involving people from all backgrounds, we can generate evidence that drives real change, helps tackle health inequalities and ensures that healthcare decisions are grounded in the experiences and needs of the populations we serve.”

The Leicester, Leicestershire, and Rutland Research Enablement Network is a collaborative project that helps bring research into local health and care services. It encourages healthcare staff, patients and the public to take part in research, promoting a culture of research in the region.

The CEHR works to address inequalities, associated with ethnicity, in health care access and health outcomes. The CEHR is hosted by the University of Leicester within NIHR ARC East Midlands – the lead ARC for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion of under-represented groups in research.

NIHR ARC East Midlands funds vital work to tackle the region’s health and care priorities by speeding up the adoption of research onto the frontline of health and social care. The organisation puts in place evidence-based innovations which seek to drive up standards of care and save time and money.

To access the video, click here.