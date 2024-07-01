Going for gold! Market Harborough care home hosts sports day for local community
On Monday, 22nd July, from 10.30am to 1pm, Care UK’s Oat Hill Mews, on Leicester Road, will be bringing Paris to Market Harborough as it opens its doors for local people to enjoy their own version of the Games.
The event comes as Oat Hill Mews joins The Big Care UK Sports Day, which sees over 130 Care UK homes across the UK host sports days for the local community and showcase what life in a care home is really like.
Guests can soak up the sporting atmosphere and, for those daring to compete, have the chance to win their own gold medals with an afternoon of fun and games, including egg-and-spoon races, cheerleading, and a shooting range with water guns.
Visitors can also enjoy a traditional summer barbecue cooked by the home’s talented head chef, while listening to plenty of good music. Everyone will also be dressed in 80s style sports outfits including neon headbands and legwarmers.
Susanne Stevens, Home Manager at Oat Hill Mews, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming the local community to join our own sporting celebrations.
“We are part of a strong community here in Market Harborough, and days like this are a fantastic way of bringing us all together for a little healthy competition and to celebrate this year’s summer of sport, all while showcasing exactly what life is like here at Oat Hill Mews.
“The day not only promises a lot of laughter and enjoyment for all involved, but also is an excellent way for residents to meet and mingle with lots of new faces – and some familiar ones – while keeping active. We can’t wait until kick-off!”
Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives; while also promoting independence, the new care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities.
