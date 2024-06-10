Hallaton Museum official launch of Replica Hallaton Helmet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We are delighted to report that the Replica of the Hallaton Helmet will be officially launched at Hallaton Museum on Wednesday 19th June 2024. This amazing, high quality replica of the original helmet was researched by Leicestershire Museums, and made by Rajesh Gogna, Silversmith. He produced two copies: one is on display at Harborough Museum, the other at its home in Hallaton.

The official launch of the Replica Hallaton takes place on Wednesday 19th June at 7pm at Hallaton Museum, The Tin Tab, Churchgate, Hallaton LE16 8TY. (It is situated behind St Michael and All Angels Church)

This will be a special event, recognising the importance of the helmet and the work that so many people have done to get us to this position of having it displayed in our village where the original helmet was found.

Key people joining our celebration include Councillor Joe Orson, the Chairman of Leicestershire County Council, Councillor Peter Elliott, Chairman of Harborough District Council. Others joining us are from the University of Leicester Archaeological Services, Leicestershire Museums and the British Museum. Invitations have also gone out to our funders - the Association for Roman Archaeology and the Leicestershire Archaeological and Historical Society. Our ‘Friends of Hallaton Museum’ and our volunteer curators, on whom we rely to keep our special museum going, have been invited.

The important Hallaton Helmet

Mary Gilbert, the Chair of Hallaton Museum, will welcome everyone.

Then, Linda Jones, Secretary, will talk briefly about the history of the helmet and people we need to thank for getting us here. She says:

“We are delighted to officially launch the high quality Replica of the Hallaton Helmet. It has taken over 20 years to reach this point with many people to thank for their contributions along the way. Our thanks to the Hallaton Fieldwork Group who, working alongside the University of Leicester Archaeological Services, discovered it and excavated the Hallaton Treasure over 20 years ago. Also, thanks to the British Museum who worked to restore the original helmet. We are grateful to Leicestershire Museums who researched the helmet and how this ceremonial helmet would have looked 2,000 years ago, and to Rajesh Gogna, Silversmith, who made this wonderful replica. Finally, we give grateful thanks to the Association for Roman Archaeology and the Leicestershire Archaeological and Historical Society whose grants have enabled us to pay for it. Thank you all so much.”

