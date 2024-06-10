Hallaton Museum official launch of Replica Hallaton Helmet
The official launch of the Replica Hallaton takes place on Wednesday 19th June at 7pm at Hallaton Museum, The Tin Tab, Churchgate, Hallaton LE16 8TY. (It is situated behind St Michael and All Angels Church)
This will be a special event, recognising the importance of the helmet and the work that so many people have done to get us to this position of having it displayed in our village where the original helmet was found.
Key people joining our celebration include Councillor Joe Orson, the Chairman of Leicestershire County Council, Councillor Peter Elliott, Chairman of Harborough District Council. Others joining us are from the University of Leicester Archaeological Services, Leicestershire Museums and the British Museum. Invitations have also gone out to our funders - the Association for Roman Archaeology and the Leicestershire Archaeological and Historical Society. Our ‘Friends of Hallaton Museum’ and our volunteer curators, on whom we rely to keep our special museum going, have been invited.
Mary Gilbert, the Chair of Hallaton Museum, will welcome everyone.
Then, Linda Jones, Secretary, will talk briefly about the history of the helmet and people we need to thank for getting us here. She says:
“We are delighted to officially launch the high quality Replica of the Hallaton Helmet. It has taken over 20 years to reach this point with many people to thank for their contributions along the way. Our thanks to the Hallaton Fieldwork Group who, working alongside the University of Leicester Archaeological Services, discovered it and excavated the Hallaton Treasure over 20 years ago. Also, thanks to the British Museum who worked to restore the original helmet. We are grateful to Leicestershire Museums who researched the helmet and how this ceremonial helmet would have looked 2,000 years ago, and to Rajesh Gogna, Silversmith, who made this wonderful replica. Finally, we give grateful thanks to the Association for Roman Archaeology and the Leicestershire Archaeological and Historical Society whose grants have enabled us to pay for it. Thank you all so much.”
Note: Hallaton Museum is an independent museum - although we work closely with Leicestershire Museums and University of Leicester Archaeological Services - a registered charity. We are funded via the annual subscription of our ‘Friends’ and fundraising. We have 2 permanent displays: on the Hallaton Treasure and the Bottle Kicking and Hare Pie Scramble. We have a new major exhibition each year. This year it is ‘Prize Marrows and Dancing Shoes’, the social life in the village during the 1940s, 50s and 60s. We are very proud of our unique museum.