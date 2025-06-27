Coronation Street star hits Leicester stage in innovative play

Joe Layton and Hannah Sinclair Robinson perform in Lost Atoms

Two people plunge deep into their shared pasts and propel themselves into multiple imagined futures in a striking play heading to Leicester.

Lost Atoms tells the story of a relationship, which seems like an extraordinary, transformative love – but perhaps that’s only in hindsight. Blending comedy with heartbreak, it explores how memory affects the way people look at love, and asks what makes a truly ‘successful’ relationship.

The play is written by Anna Jordan, who has written episodes of global television hits including Succession, Killing Eve and One Day, and is presented by the theatre company Frantic Assembly, renowned for its groundbreaking physical style. The Times said Frantic Assembly has been “rewriting the rulebook for nearly three decades”.

Lost Atoms stars Joe Layton and Hannah Sinclair Robinson. Joe Layton is currently on screen in ITV’s Coronation Street as regular character Mick Michaelis. He was an early graduate of Frantic Assembly’s talent development programme and has continued to work with the company as Iago in Othello, Chief Clerk in Metamorphosis and Frankie in The Unreturning. Joe’s theatre credits include Sam Wanamaker Festival (The Globe) and Animal Farm (West Yorkshire Playhouse) while on-screen highlights include Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Young Wallander, Liberte: A Time to Spy, Casualty, Father Brown and New Worlds.

Hannah Sinclair Robinson is also a regular collaborator with Frantic Assembly having recently starred as Grete in Metamorphosis and Bianca in Othello (both UK tours). Her other stage credits include The Play That Goes Wrong (Mischief Comedy, West End), The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time (UK tour) and Rockets and Blue Lights (National Theatre). Her work on television includes Doctors and Eastenders.

Lost Atoms runs at the Curve from Monday September 22 to Saturday October 4. Visit curveonline.co.uk or call 0116 242 3595 to book.