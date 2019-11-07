Euro gold for powerlifter Rhys Charlesworth

Rhys Charlesworth.

The 30-year-old, a personal trainer at Market Harborough's Snap Fitness, also placed second in the bench press event.

From a young age, Rhys showed a keen interest in sport, playing rugby from the age of 13.

After discovering strength training at 18, Rhys was ready to take his training to the next level and entering powerlifting competitions felt like the natural progression.

In order to train for such events, Rhys became a member at Snap Fitness just two months after it opened in 2013.

Since winning his first ever divisional competition in October 2017, Rhys’ competing has gone from strength to strength - from winning the British Drug Free Powerlifting Association (BDFPA) British Squat and Bench Championships in February 2019, to taking home the crown for the European Squat Championships a few months later.

Rhys will next be competing in a regional competition in November, where he hopes to take home seven records.

“I’ve definitely seen a lot of growth in my self confidence from the support I’ve gained since I began competing," he said.

"No matter whether it’s a team sport like rugby, or solo, like powerlifting, sport brings people together.

"I always make sure to cheer on other competitors as others do so for me. It’s great to have that support network.