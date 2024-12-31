Two people from Harborough district named on 2025 New Year Honours list

By The Newsroom
Published 31st Dec 2024, 10:28 GMT
Updated 31st Dec 2024, 10:28 GMT
Two people from the Harborough district have been named on the 2025 New Year Honours list.

Richard Price and Lauren Henry have been awarded MBEs - Richard for services to fashion and Lauren Henry for services to rowing.

Olympic gold medallist Lauren Henry, from Lutterworth, got the whole country cheering when she won a gold medal for Team GB in the women’s quadruple sculls rowing event at Paris in 2024.

And in early December, it was agreed that she should be granted the Freedom of the Harborough District at a ceremony next year.

Richard Price and Lauren Henry.

Richard Price, from Hallaton, has over 20 years of experience with the UK’s three biggest clothing retailers - and since 2020, he has served as the managing director of Marks and Spencer (M&S).

The 59-year-old had led M&S to market share growth across all categories.

He was named Drapers Leader of the Year in 2023 as a reflection of this success.

"His leadership at M&S exemplifies his commitment to driving positive change, fostering economic growth, and upholding British values," says the description on the New Year Honours list.

