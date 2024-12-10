Olympic gold medallist Lauren Henry set to be granted the Freedom of Harborough District

Olympic gold medallist Lauren Henry is set to be granted the Freedom of the District at a ceremony next year.

The sportswoman, from Lutterworth, won a gold medal for Team GB in the women’s quadruple sculls rowing event at Paris in 2024.

At an extraordinary meeting of Harborough District Council yesterday (Monday December 9), councillors unanimously agreed that the authority would confer the title of honorary freewoman to the rower.

The Freedom of the District is the highest honour the council can bestow and is given to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement and have a strong association with the Harborough district.

Olympian Lauren Henry celebrating her gold medal in Paris (Photo from Harborough District Council).

Lauren will be invited to a special presentation at annual council in May 2025.

The 22-year-old of Leicester Rowing Club said: “It is a huge honour and massive privilege to be awarded Freedom of the District. I am very grateful to recognised in this way and am thankful to everyone for their support.”

Council Leader Cllr Phil Knowles had previously put forward a motion to council to grant the successful athlete Freedom of the District to recognise her sporting accomplishment.

Cllr Phil Knowles said: “It’s is a privilege for me to be able to put this motion forward and I’m delighted to have had unanimous support from across the Council Chamber. Lauren is a wonderful ambassador for our district and our country. This is the highest honour that Harborough district can bestow, and it is richly deserved.”

Olympic gold medallists Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Laura Sugar were both granted the Freedom of the District in 2022.