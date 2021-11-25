Harborough Carnival is back - and the first details of next year’s event have been revealed

The Market Harborough Carnival is back after a two year absence.

The Carnival Committee has released the first details of the 2022 event – which is already shaping up to be the biggest the town has seen for a number of years.

The date for the 2022 Carnival will be Saturday June 11 and will take place on Symington’s Rec Ground beginning with the traditional float procession through the town.

The present Carnival Committee came on board in 2018, and after one successful year, suffered setbacks with torrential weather conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, but are determined to bring the Carnival back next year with a bang.

To reflect the history of the Carnival, recognising the upheaval of the present, and looking forward to the future, the committee has designated the theme for the 2022 Carnival as ‘Past, Present, Future’.

All floats will be invited to decorate their trucks - once again kindly donated by Stephen Sanderson Transport Ltd – in line with the theme.

Next year, carnival goers will see more food and drinks providers and more stalls together with a later finish time of 9.30pm, turning the carnival into a festival for the evening.

For the first time, the Carnival Committee will also be holding its own Carnival Run – a 10k race to be run through the streets of Market Harborough coinciding with the float procession.

Paul Milligan, chairman of the Market Harborough Carnival Committee said: “We have been waiting for this moment for a long time, we’re really looking forward to being able to bring the Carnival back to the community next year, and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever.

“We’re really committed to the Carnival being reflective of Market Harborough, keeping suppliers, stallholders and performance acts as local to the town as possible.

“We’ve got a few surprises up our sleeve for next year, but we’re open to ideas from the community, so get in touch with us if you have any suggestions.”

Further details of the Carnival will be released over the next few months, those interested are invited to follow the @marketharboroughcarnival on Facebook and Instagram.

More details of the Market Harborough Carnival can be found on the Carnival’s website: www.harboroughcarnival.co.uk