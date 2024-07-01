Business-savvy young people take part in Harborough's Young Traders' Market

Mike Riley, president elect for NMTF with Bethany Smart of Little Bee, Katie McArragher of Buzz Bear Shop, Amandine Lucas of Brae Design, Alice Smith of AVMS Art and judges Susan Mason and Andrew Freiss

Business-minded young people filled The Square in Market Harborough to show off their skills, craft and entrepreneurial ideas.

Saturday (June 22) saw the town host its second Young Traders Market where 15 traders aged 16 to 30 took part in a competition encouraging young people into the markets industry. Two entrants aged 10 and 11 also took part.

The event, organised by the Harborough District Council, is part of the National Young Traders Market campaign aimed at attracting new ideas and young recruits into the markets industry.

Products for sale included handcrafted jewellery from recycled silver, Portuguese desserts, art, crochet, clothing, gifts and pet accessories.

Items were available for the public to buy, and judges for the competition were existing indoor market traders.

Judges said they were so impressed with the high level of commitment and skills they were unable to pick an overall winner. They nominated Katie McArragher of Buzz Bear Shop and Bethany Smart of Little Bee to share first prize.

Both will now progress to the regional finals in Wolverhampton on July 20.

Highly commended was Amandine Lucas of Brae Designs and Alice Smith of AVMS Art who will also go through to the next round in Wolverhampton.