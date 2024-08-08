Ready, set, go: Market Harborough care home enjoys a day of sport with the local community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the Olympics underway, a local care home decided to kick off the summer of sport with their own version of the sporting tournament.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and team members at Care UK’s Oat Hill Mews, on Leicester Road, brought Paris to Market Harborough as it opened its doors for local people to enjoy their version of the Games.

The event came as Oat Hill Mews joined The Big Care UK Sports Day, which saw over 130 Care UK homes across the UK host sports days for the local community and showcase what life in a care home is really like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests enjoyed an afternoon filled with sporting fun and friendly competition, with the Olympic-themed games including egg-and-spoon races, cheerleading, and a shooting range with water guns.

Care UK care homes host sports day for local community

Visitors rounded off the exciting day with a barbeque cooked by the home’s talented Head Chef, Harry, which they enjoyed while listening to plenty of good music. Everyone got into the spirit of the day by dressing in 80s style sports outfits including neon headbands and legwarmers.

Marjorie Dorie said: “I loved seeing everyone dressed up and in their bright colours, it was such great fun! We all had our headbands on and got into the spirit! My favourite game was the egg and spoon race, everyone got involved which was lovely to see.

“I love the Olympics and have done since I was a child, so it was nice to be involved and to make a big deal of the games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susanne Stevens, Home Manager at Oat Hill Mews, said: “It was great to welcome the local community to join us in our sports day festivities.

“The day was filled with laughter and friendly competition for all involved – it’s brought about a fantastic opportunity to rediscover resident’s own sporting history and passion, something we were excited to share with the local community.

“In the spirit of the Olympics, both the residents and local community put their best foot forward as they went head-to-head, with some very close calls in the race for medals. Here at Oat Hill Mews, we encourage residents to live fulfilling lives through regular activities that improve their physical and mental wellbeing – and our sports day did just that!”

To find out more about The Big Care UK Sports Day, please visit: careuk.com/care-uk-sports-day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives; while also promoting independence, the new care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities.

To find out more about Oat Hill Mews, please call Susanne Stevens, Home Manager at Oat Hill Mews, on 01858 390 039, or email [email protected]