Lifesaving Bleed Kits deployed across Market Harborough hotspots

Mike from EMKF installing a bleed kit in Market Harborough

Local residents are now safer thanks to the community efforts of East Midlands Kung Fu (EMKF) and local charity Off the Streets, who have successfully raised £430 to place four crucial emergency bleed control kits in accessible public locations throughout the town.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative, undertaken in partnership with the anti-knife crime charity Off The Streets, aims to dramatically reduce response times to serious traumatic injuries, particularly those resulting from the recent increase in knife-related incidents in the Market Harborough area.

Where to Find the Kits

The four new bleed kits, which contain equipment specifically designed to control catastrophic bleeding, are now housed within existing defibrillator cabinets, ensuring they are available 24/7 in key, high-traffic areas:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bleed kit ready to be installed.

The Cafe (Welland Park) , Welland Park Road, LE16 9DR

, Welland Park Road, LE16 9DR Market Harborough Methodist Church , Northampton Road, LE16 9HE

, Northampton Road, LE16 9HE The Cube on Symingtons , St Marys Road, LE16 7DS

, St Marys Road, LE16 7DS Harborough Market Street, St Marys Place, LE16 7DR

The funds needed for the purchase and distribution of the kits were secured through a combination of community support. Proceeds from EMKF’s recent EDGE self-defence course were matched by a generous £215 donation from the East Midlands Kung Fu Community Fund, demonstrating a united front against local violence and injury.

Empowering the Community

Mike Molloy, Lead Instructor at East Midlands Kung Fu (EMKF), championed the fundraising drive and placement of the kits.

Mike from EMKF with Scott from Off The Streets

“For many traumatic injuries, the first few minutes are absolutely vital,” said Mr. Molloy. “Having these kits distributed across key areas in Market Harborough means that members of the public can step in and potentially save a life while waiting for paramedics. We have seen a recent rise in serious incidents, and we can’t afford to be complacent. This campaign is about ensuring that if the worst happens, the best possible resources are immediately available.”

The kits are supplied by Off The Streets, a charity dedicated to making communities safer and providing essential training and equipment to combat the effects of knife crime.

About EMKF

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Midlands Kung Fu is a martial arts and wellness club located in the heart of Market Harborough. Founded on the principles of accessibility, community and holistic development, EMKF offers inclusive martial arts classes in traditional Kung Fu, kickboxing, Qi Gong, meditation and self-defence.

www.emkf.co.uk