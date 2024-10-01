Dramatic video shows moment police find loaded gun hidden in loft - after spotting insulation in man’s hair

By Jessica Martin
Published 30th Sep 2024, 05:30 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 05:30 BST
Watch bodycam footage of the moment police find a loaded gun stuffed in a sock and hidden in the loft - after spotting insulation in a man’s hair. Officers also discovered two machetes and an axe in the property.

Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment police find a loaded gun stuffed in a sock and hidden in the loft - after spotting insulation in a man’s hair.

On November 27 2023, police executed a firearms warrant at the address of Lomar Turner in Handsworth.

Officers say it was several minutes before the door was opened, before they found a nervous Turner with bits of polystyrene and insulation in his hair.

Custody image of Lomar Turner.Custody image of Lomar Turner.
Custody image of Lomar Turner. | West Midlands Police

The officers’ attention was immediately drawn to the loft - the hatch door of which was lined with polystyrene. A search of the loft revealed two loaded and viable firearms in a black pouch, with one in a white sock.

Elsewhere in the property, officers found multiple bags of cannabis with a street value of over £2000, several thousands of pounds in cash, multiple sim cards, two machetes and an axe.

Lomar Turner, 28, of New Inns Close in Handsworth, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition without a licence. He also pleaded guilty to possession of class B drugs with intent to supply and possession of criminal property. He was sentenced to six years in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on September 20.

