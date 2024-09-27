Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Video shows Sam Box, 25, doing doughnuts around a roundabout moments before his car collided with a bank, causing it to flip and roll along the road - killing his girlfriend Briony Watkins, 24.

Shocking video shows a boy racer doing doughnuts around a roundabout - moments before killing his girlfriend.

Sam Box was filmed driving dangerously in his Nissan 200 SX with his partner Briony Watkins in the passenger seat on April 28 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A short while later, Box was driving on the A39 at Crimp at inappropriate speeds for the foggy conditions and his car collided with a bank causing it to flip and roll along the road.

Briony Watkins. | Devon and Cornwall Police / SWNS

Briony, 24, suffered catastrophic injuries and was taken to hospital where she died a short time later. Box sustained serious injuries in the crash.

On September 20, at Truro Crown Court, Sam Box, 25, of Bude in Cornwall, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for causing death by dangerous driving.

Briony’s mum Janine said: “Singing was everything to Briony. She used to fill our house with her beautiful voice which brought me so much pride and joy to hear. Now the silence is deafening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Her love of bees, forget-me-knots and peonies will live with me and many of her friends forever through the tattoos we have had done to remember her by. Losing her has left me lifeless and I count down the days until I can join her.

"She will always be in my heart and thoughts, and I miss her every minute of every day.”